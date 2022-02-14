Morgan Stanley Buys 1,557,367 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.04% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $249,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,638,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60.

