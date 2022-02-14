Morgan Stanley Buys 1,809,939 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $255,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 947.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

