Morgan Stanley Buys 3,572,189 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 529.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $266,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.