Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $221,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 53,069 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $29.98 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

