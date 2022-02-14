Morgan Stanley Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of DraftKings worth $270,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,843,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 157,549 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

