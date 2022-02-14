Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.83% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $270,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.94 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

