Morgan Stanley Has $219.46 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Invitation Homes worth $219,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

