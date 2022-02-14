Morgan Stanley Has $225.31 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Kraft Heinz worth $225,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,433,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.73 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

