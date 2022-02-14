Morgan Stanley Has $227.81 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $227,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $111.14 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

