Morgan Stanley Has $232.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $232,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $63.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

