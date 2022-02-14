Morgan Stanley Has $234.27 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of MSCI worth $234,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.