Morgan Stanley Has $239.65 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $239,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 86,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $276.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.16.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

