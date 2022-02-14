Morgan Stanley Has $241.25 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Fortinet worth $241,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $310.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.