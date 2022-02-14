Morgan Stanley Has $244.37 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Republic Services worth $244,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE:RSG opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

