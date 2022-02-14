Morgan Stanley Has $263.33 Million Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Endeavor Group worth $263,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 31.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 28.24. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

