Morgan Stanley Has $265.77 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of AstraZeneca worth $265,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

