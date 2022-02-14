Morgan Stanley Has $267.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.78% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $267,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

