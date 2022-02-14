Morgan Stanley Has $271.31 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of First Republic Bank worth $271,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $172.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average is $200.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

