Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Corteva worth $240,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

