Morgan Stanley Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 289,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $228,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,158,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,603,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

