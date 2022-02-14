Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.17% of MicroStrategy worth $249,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,334,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $411.01 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $1,082.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.23 and a 200 day moving average of $624.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

