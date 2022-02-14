Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.69% of Cedar Fair worth $229,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUN stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

