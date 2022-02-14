Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $222,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 608,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.