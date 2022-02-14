Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,259,304 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.82% of 360 DigiTech worth $242,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

