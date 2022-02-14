Morgan Stanley Purchases 42,663 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.24% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $269,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663,126 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,916,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,308 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,582,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.