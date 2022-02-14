Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Kinder Morgan worth $224,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 327,393 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 336,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 184,585 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

