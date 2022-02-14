Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $245,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

