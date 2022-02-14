Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $266,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,971.85.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,588.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,747.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

