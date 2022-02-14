Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,830 ($24.75) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.13) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.80) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

EDV opened at GBX 1,769.50 ($23.93) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,715.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11.

