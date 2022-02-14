Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRES. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.90) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.86) to GBX 575 ($7.78) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 937.86 ($12.68).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 650.37 ($8.79) on Monday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,041.09 ($14.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 805.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 835.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

