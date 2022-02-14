Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,220 ($84.11) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,840 ($65.45) to GBX 5,100 ($68.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,221.67 ($70.61).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,688 ($76.92) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,156.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,105.45. The company has a market cap of £92.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.00), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($364.98).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

