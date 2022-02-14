Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of AON worth $217,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $283.42 on Monday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

