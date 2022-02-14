Morgan Stanley Sells 136,133 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of General Dynamics worth $225,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,343,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,434,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

GD stock opened at $213.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $161.57 and a 1 year high of $216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

