Morgan Stanley Sells 161,544 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $224,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 441.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,616 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

