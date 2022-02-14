Morgan Stanley Sells 169,126 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.96% of Elastic worth $268,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $91.01 on Monday. Elastic has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

