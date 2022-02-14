Morgan Stanley Sells 180,909 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $226,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.15 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

