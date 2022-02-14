Morgan Stanley Sells 210,100 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of ONEOK worth $218,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $3,242,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $21,687,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 506,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

