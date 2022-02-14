Morgan Stanley Sells 294,750 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.73% of FactSet Research Systems worth $256,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $407.06 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

