Morgan Stanley Sells 37,691 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.69% of Royal Gold worth $231,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

