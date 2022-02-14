Morgan Stanley Sells 723,731 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.71% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $272,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

