Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Rockwell Automation worth $242,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $268.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

