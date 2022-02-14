Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Dominion Energy worth $277,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

