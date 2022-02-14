Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Aptiv worth $237,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after buying an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,151,000 after buying an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

