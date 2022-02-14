Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £300 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.90) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($405.68).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,305 ($17.65) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($423.53).

On Friday, November 19th, Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($18.03), for a total value of £733,150 ($991,413.12).

LON MAB1 remained flat at $GBX 1,230 ($16.63) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,111. The firm has a market capitalization of £654.42 million and a P/E ratio of 41.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,360.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,350.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 907.50 ($12.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($20.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

