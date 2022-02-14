Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.13. Approximately 37,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,853,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

