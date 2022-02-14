MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

