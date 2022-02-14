mStable USD (MUSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $337,510.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.62 million and approximately $337,510.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.25 or 0.99889957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00376057 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000947 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

