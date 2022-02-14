mStable USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and $337,510.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.25 or 0.99889957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00376057 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000947 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.