Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin Sells 5,000 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MWA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 895,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,638. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

