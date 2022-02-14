Mullen Group Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

TSE MTL opened at C$12.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

